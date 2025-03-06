Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Brietta Clark, Loyola Marymount Law School

Mar 6, 2025

Fritz B. Burns Dean Brietta Clark, the 19th dean of LMU Loyola Law School, is the first woman and Black person to hold the position in the law school’s history. A nationally recognized expert in health law and bioethics, she is one of five authors on the leading health law casebook in American law schools, a sought-after speaker for nationwide conversations on health care regulation and reform, and a longstanding partner to organizations working to preserve access to essential healthcare services. Clark has used her extensive experience to elevate the law school’s curriculum, guide students and alumni on their career paths, and influence the public discourse through her scholarship, public service, and media commentary. Since joining the law school faculty in 2001, Clark has been instrumental in developing and implementing the law school’s strategic vision to increase access to legal education and advance Loyola’s mission of academic excellence with real-world impact.

