UChicago to be First Defendant to Settle in Finanical Aid Lawsuit

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 17, 2023

The University of Chicago will pay $13.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that it conspired with other elite schools to limit financial aid for admitted students. The school is the first defendant in the suit to settle, The Washington Post reported.University Of Chicago

The lawsuit – filed in Illinois federal court in January 2022 – claims that 17 colleges and universities use a shared financial need methodology that reduces institutional dollars to students from working- and middle-class families. This practice has harmed an estimate of approximately 200,000 students in the past 20 years, according to attorneys.

The suit is levied against 17 schools including Georgetown University, California Institute of Technology, and most Ivy League schools. All of them have denied allegations and have been unsuccessful in getting the case dismissed.

“This settlement … underscores once again the strength of the plaintiffs’ case and further shines the spotlight on the defendants who have not yet stepped up to do the right thing for their students and alumni,” said Robert D. Gilbert, managing partner at Gilbert Litigators and Counselors, one of the firms representing the former students.

Settling was to avoid continued litigation costs, not to admit guilt, UChicago said in a court filing this week.

Currently awaiting judge approval, the settlement would provide cash payments to the entire class – not just those who attended UChicago – and would also have the school give information, documents, and a witness interview that the plaintiffs’ attorneys say will help against the other schools.

Related Stories
Alderson Broaddus University (ab)
Campus Climate
Alderson Broaddus University Prohibited from Awarding Degrees
Philander Smith College
Campus Climate
Philander Smith College Announces Transition into a University
New College Of Florida1
Campus Climate
New College of Florida to Request $2 Million for Center to Combat "Cancel Culture" in Higher Ed
U Mich
Campus Climate
Police Investigate "Hate-Motivated Vandalism" Involving a Swastika at Off-Campus Fraternity Houses at the University of Michigan
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Senior IT Analyst
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Administrative Assistant, Stewardship
Pomona College
Health Education Coordinator
Eastern Washington University
Baker College System
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
College of Southern Maryland
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More