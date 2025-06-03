Oregon Tech Doubles Down on Student Coaching to Serve Diverse Rural Learners

Oregon Institute of Technology is betting big on one-on-one student coaching as a strategy to better serve its diverse population of career-focused learners, many of whom juggle work, family, and financial responsibilities while pursuing their education.

The state's only public polytechnic university announced this week that it is expanding a multi-year coaching initiative in partnership with nonprofit InsideTrack, providing personalized support to help students enroll, persist, and complete their degrees across both in-person and online programs.

The expansion comes as Oregon Tech serves a student body that reflects many of the demographic trends reshaping higher education nationwide. Nearly one-third of the university's 5,300 students take at least one class online, while 15% study fully online. Many are first-generation college students, working adults, transfer students, or military-affiliated learners seeking to advance their careers in STEM fields.

"Given the range of work, family, and financial commitments most students are juggling today, it's not enough to simply open the door," said Ruth Claire Black, dean of online learning and global engagement at Oregon Tech. "We need to actively walk alongside students as they navigate their journey."

Since launching the partnership in 2023, Oregon Tech has deployed success coaching throughout the student lifecycle, from helping learners choose the right academic program to building plans for balancing education with other life responsibilities. The initiative initially focused on re-engaging students who had stopped out, but has since expanded to include proactive coaching for first-time students.

The university's approach addresses a significant challenge in Oregon, where nearly 500,000 residents have some college credit but no degree. This population of "stopped-out" learners represents both a challenge and opportunity for institutions working to meet the state's 40-40-20 goal, which aims to ensure all young adult Oregonians attain at least a high school diploma and ideally a postsecondary credential by its target date.

Greg Stringer, associate vice provost for strategic enrollment management and retention, said that the coaching program reflects Oregon Tech's mission to serve students where they are.

"At a time when too few students are thriving in STEM fields, our work is about more than enrollment or retention—it's about changing lives and expanding opportunity through education," he said.

The coaching expansion has been funded in part through competitive grant funding from Oregon's Higher Education Coordinating Commission, reflecting the state's broader commitment to student success initiatives across public colleges and universities.

Ruth Bauer, president of InsideTrack and a lifetime Oregon resident, noted that Oregon Tech's student population mirrors national trends in higher education demographics. "This is about making sure they don't have to navigate those challenges alone," she said. "Oregon Tech is doubling down on coaching as a way to provide the kind of high-touch, sustainable support that will help more students stay on track—and achieve their full potential."

The initiative represents a growing recognition among institutions that traditional support services may not adequately address the complex needs of today's college students, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds or non-traditional pathways.

As Oregon's polytechnic university, Oregon Tech focuses on hands-on education in engineering, technology, health sciences, and applied sciences, integrating internships, clinical experiences, and fieldwork into its curriculum. The institution serves students across campuses in Klamath Falls, Portland-Metro, and online programs.

The coaching program's growth reflects what Stringer described as an "entrepreneurial approach" to meeting evolving student needs—a strategy that could offer lessons for other institutions serving similar populations of diverse, career-focused learners navigating the challenges of balancing education with life's other demands.