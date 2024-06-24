Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Resolution Reached on Title VI Complaints at Lafayette College

Johnny Jackson
Jun 24, 2024

Lafayette College has entered into a resolution agreement with the U.S. Department of Education regarding its compliance with Title VI of the of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The agreement includes steps the Easton, Pennsylvania, college plans to take when responding to allegations of discrimination or harassment based on shared ancestry, according to department’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR), which investigated the college’s responses to an Oct. 25, 2023, on-campus protest and notices of antisemitic and anti-Arab discrimination.Lafayette CollegeLafayette CollegeLafayette College

 “The college’s commitments today build on many laudable practices the college already had in place to support its campus community against discrimination, importantly bringing its responses in line with applicable Title VI legal requirements,” said Assistant Secretary for the Office for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon.

OCR found that Lafayette engaged in many efforts to respond proactively to prevent the creation of a hostile environment, but it misapplied the legal standard, particularly with respect to harassment occurring on social media, and did not adequately discharge its obligation to assess or redress any hostile environment.

Lafayette, led by President Dr. Nicole Farmer Hurd, agreed to review its response to previous reports of discrimination or harassment based on shared ancestry for the 2023-24 academic year, provide OCR with documentation of its response to all complaints alleging discrimination, and review and revise its policies and procedures to include a description of the forms of discrimination that can occur in the college environment consistent with Title VI.

The agreement also establishes that the college will provide training to those responsible for investigating complaints and other reports of discrimination as well as to staff and students regarding conduct prohibited by Title VI, the college’s responsibility to respond to allegations of discrimination.

Suggested for You
Roxbury Community College
Campus Climate
Roxbury Community College Celebrating 50th Anniversary
Pexels Alex Green 5700165
Students
Minoritized Students, Already Stressed, Now Worry About Abortion
James Kvaal, U.S. Under Secretary of Education
Leadership & Policy
James Kvaal as Under Secretary: What to Expect
Pedestrians 400811 1920
Reports & Data
Most Americans Agree on Higher Ed's Purpose Until Race Enters the Picture
Related Stories
Th (1)
Campus Climate
Commencement Ceremonies Disrupted as Student Protests Continue Nationwide
662977ebe84e7 image
Campus Climate
Drawing Comparisons Between Current Protests and Those of the Past
Cuny City College
Campus Climate
CUNY City College Food Pantry Pauses Operations, Cites Pro-Palestine Student Protests
Download (1)
Campus Climate
Police Crackdown on Nationwide Protests
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Transfusion Medicine Faculty Position
UC Irvine
Assistant Dean and Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor, Division of Applied Undergraduate Studies
New York University School of Professional Studies
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers