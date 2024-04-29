Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CUNY City College Food Pantry Pauses Operations, Cites Pro-Palestine Student Protests

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 29, 2024

Food-insecure students at the City College of New York may face additional hardships in finding food now that the school'sfood pantry has halted service amid ongoing the student protests on its campus in the wake of the conflict in Israel and Gaza. 

“We regret to inform you that due to the current demonstrations occurring on campus, we currently lack the necessary staffing to manage Benny’s Food Pantry effectively. Therefore, the [North Academic Center] Benny’s Pantry location will be closed until further notice.”

Additionally, the school’s migrant kitchen and fresh food pickups will also be postponed, and pantry officials will contact those with pre-existing appointments to reschedule once operations resume.Cuny City CollegeCCNY

Benny’s official site corroborates that the pantry’s operations are indeed paused and provides links to alternative New York food pantry resources.

Jay Mwamba, a college spokesperson, explained in an email that the pantry, which was closed for spring break and set to reopen fully on Wednesday, will now have its reopening postponed.

The food pantry is entirely run by volunteers and requires multiple teams – such as public safety teams – to provide resources, Mwamba wrote.

“We rely on our facilities and public safety teams to help us resource the pantry for both safety reasons and to keep the space in good order,” Mwamba wrote. “Those teams are now closely aligned with work needed to manage these extraordinary times on campus. We are hopeful that we will, once the demonstrations have ended, reopen and begin to do restocking.”

According to a 2022 student survey, 40% of CUNY students – an estimated 110,000 students – reported experiencing low or very low food security.

"For now, we have other sites available to our downtown campus students and our dorms and we are reaching out to local pantries to ensure we can list them on our website as temporary alternate sites," Mwamba wrote.

Suggested for You
Roxbury Community College
Campus Climate
Roxbury Community College Celebrating 50th Anniversary
Pexels Alex Green 5700165
Student Issues
Minoritized Students, Already Stressed, Now Worry About Abortion
James Kvaal, U.S. Under Secretary of Education
Leadership & Policy
James Kvaal as Under Secretary: What to Expect
Pedestrians 400811 1920
Reports & Data
Most Americans Agree on Higher Ed's Purpose Until Race Enters the Picture
Related Stories
Download (1)
Campus Climate
Police Crackdown on Nationwide Protests
Columbia Spectator
Campus Climate
Scholars Decry Columbia University's Arrest of Pro-Palestine Protesters
Catherine Lhamon
Campus Climate
UC Virtual Conference Centers Free Speech, Civil Rights Amid Ongoing Tensions on College Campuses
Dr. Lawrence Summers
Campus Climate
Panelists Discuss Antisemitism on College Campuses and Responsibilities of University Trustees
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Chair Of The H. Milton Stewart School Of Industrail & Systems Engineering Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Master HVAC Technician
Mount St. Mary's University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Tenure-track Indigenous Business Scholar
Queen's University, Smith School of Business
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics