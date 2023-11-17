St. Mary’s College of Maryland Receives $4 Million, Largest Gift Commitment in School History

St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) has received $4 million, the largest gift commitment in the school’s history.

The commitment was made by SMCM alum R. Scott Raspa, a class of 1986 graduate, and contributes to SMCM’s 2023 $20 million Taking the LEAD fundraising campaign. The money will go toward the school’s endowment and the R. Scott Raspa and John M. Staples Scholarship Endowed Fund.

“I am ecstatic that Scott has chosen to leave such a remarkable legacy for his alma mater: the ability to invest in programs and initiatives that will align with emerging trends, allowing the College to stay relevant in a dynamic world,” SMCM President Dr. Tuajuanda C. Jordan said. “His philanthropy is already impacting the College, having provided a six-figure leadership gift for the LEAD Fund during the quiet phase to help ignite the campaign. He has given us incredible momentum.”

Raspa – mathematician and computer scientist – is currently treasurer of the SMCM Foundation Board of Directors.

The fundraising campaign has raised $18.4 million so far.

“Experiential opportunities are differentiators for students,” Raspa said. “As a college student, I took advantage of a wide range of opportunities outside the classroom and I want to help today’s students. I want growing the College’s endowment to be my legacy.”