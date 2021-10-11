Johnson & Wales University Sues Its Insurer For Not Covering Pandemic-Related Losses

Jessica Ruf
Oct 11, 2021

Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island is suing its insurer, American Guarantee & Liability Company, for breach of contract by refusing to cover pandemic-related economic losses, reports The Providence Journal.

Johnson & Wales UniversityJohnson & Wales UniversitySaying it's insured under an "all-risk" policy, the university is arguing that American Guarantee should have known that it could be responsible for covering losses caused be viruses and pandemics, but that it hadn’t taken steps to exclude such coverage from the policy.

As a result, the university is asking that the company cover its financial losses that total "many millions of dollars” due to a decrease in tuition, housing and dining revenue and an increase health and safety measures costs.

According to the Providence Journal, a spokesperson for the insurance company did not return the paper's requests for comment.

Related Stories
Logan Pearce, a graduate student in psychology at Princeton University.
Latest News
Research Discovers New Strategy in Boosting Vaccination Rate and Encouraging Mask Wearing
Dr. Doug Shapiro
Students
Webinar Highlights Ways to Improve Student Success Post-Pandemic
Vaccine 6557419 1920
COVID-19
UVA Disenrolls 238 Students For Ignoring COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
In-Memoriam-banner-1200x628v2
COVID-19
Institutions Step Up Grief Counseling Efforts As Pandemic Wages On
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
AVP Of Student Development & Dean Of Students
SUNY Broome Community College
Distinguished Fellow & Asst. Professor
Georgetown University
Associate Director, Advising & Stud Services
Boston College Law School
Hist of African migration to N America
The Ohio State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
University of Portland
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Promoting Diversity in Higher Education with Dr. Katrice Albert, University of Kentucky’s new Vice President for Institutional Diversity
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More