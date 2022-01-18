Cornell University Receives Petition to End Booster Requirement

An open letter has been sent to Cornell University and its president, Dr. Martha Pollack and the Cornell Board of Trustees, requesting that the university change its requirement that all students, faculty, and staff receive a booster in addition to their COVID-19 vaccination.

Cornell announced the requirement for attendance in late December, giving those impacted until the end of January to get a booster shot. The decision was made following a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases at the end of the fall semester. Approximately 1,600 positive cases were identified.

The letter currently has over 780 signatures and was sent on behalf of students, parents, alumni, faculty and staff. The letter said that Cornell’s previous emails have shown they understand that COVID-19 can be spread regardless of vaccination or booster status, and that positive cases amount to a “natural booster.”