William Singer, Architect of College Admissions Scam Operation Varsity Blues, Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 5, 2023

William “Rick” Singer, mastermind of college admissions scam Operation Varsity Blues, was sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison.William “Rick” SingerWilliam “Rick” Singer

In March 2019, Singer – who cooperated with the investigation – pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and obstruction of justice.

The sentence – given on Jan. 4 and is the longest sentence in the case – also includes three years of supervised release and forfeiture of more than $10 million. Singer is due to report to prison Feb. 27.

Singer – owner of college counseling and prep business “The Key” – was the leader in the ploy in which wealthy parents – to get their children into elite schools – paid large sums to cheat on standardized tests, bribe coaches and administrators with power over admissions, and then lie to authorities. Singer received more than $25 million, prosecutors alleged.

Dozens of people have been sentenced as part of this case, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, and former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst.

 

 

 

