Allison Heard Appointed VP of DEI at SUNY Plattsburgh

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 28, 2022

Allison Heard has been named vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at SUNY Plattsburgh.Allison HeardAllison Heard

“I feel actually honored and very excited,” Heard told Diverse in an interview this week. “One of the things about me is that I grew up on the south side of Chicago, very much so an inner-city girl. I was also a first-generation college student. I often tell people that my parents didn't attend college because they didn't want to, but it was lack of access and opportunity,"

Heard is currently the director of institutional diversity and Title IX coordinator at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. She begins work in her new job in early October, and she already has big plans.

"I'm just really excited to get to campus to listen to people, to see a little bit of the work that's already been done so that I can see many of those things through to fruition," she said.

Studying racism is a significant part of Heard’s work. She created a speaker, book, and radio series through the Illinois Department of Human Services Healing Illinois grant that focuses on racism and bias. She has also partnered with St. Francis’s Laverne and Dorothy Brown Library to establish a racial healing room and book collection about racism, anti-racism, and lingering trauma.

Heard calls herself a first-generation student of color, and adds that, with the hurdles students have faced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, today's students represent a way, a new kind of first-generation as well.

"Going to school during a pandemic, where we also had an even higher level of racial tension in this country, was a first for many people," she said. "I think the fact that we saw so many students who were in high school completing their learning at home, in multi-generational households, the fact that much of this learning was occurring on the computer, people were developing new and different techniques for doing this work, some without technology, it made them in many ways first generation for the things that we were experiencing.”

The Chicago native earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Vermont in Burlington. She is currently enrolled in a doctoral program education at St. Francis.

Related Stories
Dr. Marc A. Barnes, UNCF's next senior vice president of principal gifts.
Latest News
UNCF Welcomes Dr. Marc A. Barnes as Senior Vice President of Principal Gifts
A pow wow graduation celebration on MSU Denver's campus. Photo by Abreham Gebreegziabher.
Latest News
MSU Denver to Fully Cover Cost of Attendance for Indigenous Students
The Lorraine Motel, with a wreath placed over the site of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.
Latest News
Solidarity Now! The 1968 Poor People's Campaign is on a National Tour
Dr. Karen A. Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream.
Latest News
Dr. Karen Stout Receives Leadership Award and Induction Into AACC Hall of Fame
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
York Technical College
Coordinator of Victim Advocacy and Support Service
Southern Connecticut State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Closing the Data Skills Gap with Dr. Melody S. Goodman
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More