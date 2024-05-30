Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Trump Found Guilty in Hush Money Trial

Johnny Jackson
May 30, 2024

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpFormer President Donald Trump has been convicted of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the so-called hush money trial in New York.

A 12-member jury found that Trump — the presumptive Republican nominee for President — falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels by his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 election. Trump is alleged to have had an affair with Daniels years prior.

At the National Conference on Race and Ethnicity (NCORE) meeting in Hawaii this week, many conference-goers celebrated over the news of the conviction. 

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11 at 10 a.m., ET, according to news reports. Trump has denied having sex with Daniels and pleaded not guilty in the trial.

Trump is expected to appear July 15 to accept the Republican Party nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

