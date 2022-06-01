CAEL Receives $1 Million to Expand its Work in Pittsburgh Region

The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) has received $1 million in total, which it will use to expand its work in the Pittsburgh region. The funding came from a two-year, $500,000 general support grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation, then matched by Strada Education Network.

CAEL will develop partnerships that expand work-based learning, develop strategies to connect with regional workforce organizations, and provide assistance to postsecondary institutions on work-relevant solutions such as credit for prior learning (CPL).

"To build an equitable future economy while also addressing today’s urgent workforce needs, we must invest in resources that help people find well-defined career paths where they can acquire in-demand skills,” said David K. Roger, president of the Henry L. Hillman Foundation. “CAEL’s expansion into Pittsburgh is a natural fit, where their resources for adult learners will work in tandem with our region’s rich educational partnerships. Connecting people to fulfilling, lifelong careers that align with their competencies boosts both employee morale and our collective economic success.”