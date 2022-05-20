Recent Poll Shows Feelings of Bias and Discrimination in Birthing Experiences

Recent poll results indicated that a fifth of people who gave birth in the past five years found their experience “fair” or “poor.” And people from Generation Z (born 1997-2004), LGBTQ+, with an annual income less than $50,000, or who are living in rural areas were the most likely to report fair or poor birthing experiences.

“The maternal health crisis in the United States is well documented, though a research gap exists around birthing people and their experiences, particularly by key demographics,” according to the AAMC press release.

The data brief – from a poll conducted by AAMC Center for Health Justice between March 29 and April 3, 2022 – also presented other findings, one of which is that 66% of respondents reported having postpartum complications, with 38% reporting postpartum mental health complications.

And 37% of birthing people – people who gave birth – felt the quality of their pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care was impacted by bias or discrimination. Birthing people who are Black, Hispanic, younger, LGBTQ+, or have lower incomes were more likely than counterparts to feel that bias or discrimination affected their experiences.