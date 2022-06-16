Study: College Degree Completers More Likely Than Non-Completers to Come from Degree-Holding Household

College students who complete their degree are significantly more likely than those who did not to come from households where at least one parent has earned a college degree – 69% of “Completers” have a parent who graduated from college, compared with 51% of “Non-Completers”, according to a recent study from college financing organization Sallie Mae.

This is but one of many findings in How America Completes College 2022. 71% of Completers say they grew up in middle- or high-income households, compared to only 50% of Non-Completers. Additionally, Completers are less likely to be racially or ethnically diverse – 61% of Completers and 49% of Non-Completers are White, 16% of Completers and 28% of Non-Completers are Hispanic, and 9% of Completers and 14% of Non-Completers are Black.

The report included research about how an early commitment to higher ed attendance and degree completion may be related. 74% of Completers indicated they decided to attend college before reaching high school, while for Non-Completers, 55% had decided to pursue higher ed after they started high school and 34% decided to attend college during or after junior year.

Furthermore, Completers were more likely to tour college campuses before enrolling – 70% of Completers to 54% of Non-Completers – or take advanced placement courses – 61% to 28%.