Study: College Degree Completers More Likely Than Non-Completers to Come from Degree-Holding Household

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 16, 2022

College students who complete their degree are significantly more likely than those who did not to come from households where at least one parent has earned a college degree – 69% of “Completers” have a parent who graduated from college, compared with 51% of “Non-Completers”, according to a recent study from college financing organization Sallie Mae.Download (12)

This is but one of many findings in How America Completes College 2022. 71% of Completers say they grew up in middle- or high-income households, compared to only 50% of Non-Completers. Additionally, Completers are less likely to be racially or ethnically diverse – 61% of Completers and 49% of Non-Completers are White, 16% of Completers and 28% of Non-Completers are Hispanic, and 9% of Completers and 14% of Non-Completers are Black.

The report included research about how an early commitment to higher ed attendance and degree completion may be related. 74% of Completers indicated they decided to attend college before reaching high school, while for Non-Completers, 55% had decided to pursue higher ed after they started high school and 34% decided to attend college during or after junior year.

Furthermore, Completers were more likely to tour college campuses before enrolling – 70% of Completers to 54% of Non-Completers – or take advanced placement courses – 61% to 28%.

