Study Investigates High School Student Attitudes About Higher Ed

Half of high school students wonder if college is worth the investment, according to a recent study.

The study, “Serving the Virtual Consumer: Exceeding High School Student Expectations in 2022,” was developed by Modern Campus and based on research conducted in partnership with Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL).

1,025 completed responses from U.S. high school students were received. Almost half the respondents were in 12th grade and more than 75% were from public schools. 72% of respondents were female and 65% were first-generation students.

Two thirds of respondents said they expect to be ready for the job market upon graduation, and almost 50% expect to have a job offer as soon as they graduate, the study found.

“This is a generation of true digital natives; they think and live online,” said Brian Kibby, CEO at Modern Campus. “Understanding the factors that drive their decision-making—job outcomes, access to co-curricular activities, cost and program quality—can help colleges and universities tailor their marketing and communications mix to be responsive to learner and parent expectations.”

Another key finding was that the top three important topics for high school students when looking for colleges or universities are academics, cost, and financial aid.

Other findings include that 61% of respondents say they started college planning before they start 10th grade; 63% are considering out-of-state institutions; 66% reported having signed up for the virtual tour via the college website; and 71% expressed satisfaction with the virtual tour.