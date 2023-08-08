A joint effort between The University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University focused on male students of color will host a two-day convening for the 10th annual Texas Male Student Leadership Summit.

The event – hosted by UT Austin’s Project MALES and the UT Austin-Texas A&M collaboration Texas Education Consortium for Male Students of Color – will take place at UT Austin Aug. 10-11.

Attendees will get the opportunity to engage in leadership training and professional development workshops, with the goal of helping students learn how to navigate the world as a man of color.

Featured speakers for the conference include Coolspeak vice president Ernesto Mejia and songwriter Bavu Blakes; UT San Antonio professor Dr. Marco Cervantes; and University of Kentucky chair Dr. Patrick Valdez.

The Texas Education Consortium for Male Students of Color seeks to help Texas meet its state goals in its 60x30TX plan, which aims for 60% of Texans ages 25-34 to hold a certificate or degree by 2030.