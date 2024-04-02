Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

$3M Gift Funds Scholarships for Working Students

Johnny Jackson
Apr 2, 2024

The University of Houston has received a $3 million anonymous gift to help fund the Houston Works Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarship support to working junior and senior students.

Dr. Diane Z. ChaseDr. Diane Z. ChaseThe financial support will go to those in select majors at the C.T. Bauer College of Business, all majors at the Cullen College of Engineering, and select majors in the Division of Technology.

“It is no secret that the University of Houston is home to hard working students, and that goes double for those Cougars holding down full-time jobs while taking classes,” said Dr. Diane Chase, Houston’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost.

“This generous gift will provide support for many of our Coogs balancing school with professional obligations,” she said. “Beyond its impact at UH, it will bolster our region by helping future leaders focus on their studies and prepare to make an impact within their respective communities.”

The Houston Works Scholarship Fund aims to empower working students to achieve their academic and career goals. Donations to the fund, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million, will make a lasting impact on the lives of students and contribute to the development of a skilled and educated workforce, further strengthening our community and society.

The scholarship awards for full-time students who work at least 20 hours per week will be $4,000 per academic semester, or a maximum annual award of $8,000. Recipients of the scholarship awards will be determined by the Office of Scholarship and Financial Aid based on students’ applications and working hours.

Suggested for You
The “Freedom on the Move' database, maintained at Cornell University in partnership with several universities, is a free and open archive of “runaway slave” ads placed in newspapers in the 1700s and 1800s.
Demographics
‘Freedom on the Move,’ Clarifying Complicity in American History
Adam Lehman
Demographics
AJC, Hillel International Expand Partnership to Counter Antisemitism
Journalist and NAACP co-founder, Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
African-American
Symposium Spotlights the Life of Ida B. Wells
Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America, by Nathan McCall
African-American
30 Years After Its Release, Nathan McCall’s Makes Me Wanna Holler Still Resonates
Related Stories
The “Freedom on the Move' database, maintained at Cornell University in partnership with several universities, is a free and open archive of “runaway slave” ads placed in newspapers in the 1700s and 1800s.
Demographics
‘Freedom on the Move,’ Clarifying Complicity in American History
Adam Lehman
Demographics
AJC, Hillel International Expand Partnership to Counter Antisemitism
Journalist and NAACP co-founder, Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
African-American
Symposium Spotlights the Life of Ida B. Wells
Marc Morial
African-American
The State of Black America is Improving, But Not Close to Parity
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Manager, Contracts & Risk Management
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Research Project Manager
University of Kentucky
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers