$3M Gift Funds Scholarships for Working Students

The University of Houston has received a $3 million anonymous gift to help fund the Houston Works Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarship support to working junior and senior students.

The financial support will go to those in select majors at the C.T. Bauer College of Business, all majors at the Cullen College of Engineering, and select majors in the Division of Technology.

“It is no secret that the University of Houston is home to hard working students, and that goes double for those Cougars holding down full-time jobs while taking classes,” said Dr. Diane Chase, Houston’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost.

“This generous gift will provide support for many of our Coogs balancing school with professional obligations,” she said. “Beyond its impact at UH, it will bolster our region by helping future leaders focus on their studies and prepare to make an impact within their respective communities.”

The Houston Works Scholarship Fund aims to empower working students to achieve their academic and career goals. Donations to the fund, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million, will make a lasting impact on the lives of students and contribute to the development of a skilled and educated workforce, further strengthening our community and society.

The scholarship awards for full-time students who work at least 20 hours per week will be $4,000 per academic semester, or a maximum annual award of $8,000. Recipients of the scholarship awards will be determined by the Office of Scholarship and Financial Aid based on students’ applications and working hours.