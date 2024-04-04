West Chester University assistant professor Dr. Jeremy C. McCool and award-winning journalist Earl Hopkins have announced a deal with publisher Rowman & Littlefield to pen a book about Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

The forthcoming book, whose working title is How J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar Saved Hip-Hop, is expected to be an exploration into the cultural and musical contributions the two iconic figures have made in hip-hop over the past decade. It is slated for release in the fall of 2026.

McCool and Hopkins will delve into the compelling journey of the musical revolutionaries, from their rise as young, promising emcees (MCs) to stalwarts of socially conscious rap in mainstream music.

“We are excited to convey the impact of the modern era of hip-hop as both consumers and critics who lived through it and experienced the resurgence firsthand,” said McCool. “This book will be a staple for both hip-hop fans and media scholars. It will both discuss socially conscious rap in its proper place as a cultural phenomenon and detail how it has evolved with the help of modern innovators such as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.”

Cole and Lamar’s confessional poetry and soul-stirring verses have kept the flame of socially conscious rap still burning. Through research and interviews with musicians and hip-hop historians, McCool and Hopkins plan to illuminate how Cole and Lamar have revitalized a fading subgenre and preserved an integral piece of hip-hop history through their music and brand of activism.

Hopkins said he expects the book will ruffle some feathers, “but we believe it’s a necessary discussion to have.”

“Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole have been the faces of socially conscious rap for over a decade, and it’s important we highlight their efforts,” said Hopkins said. “Our hope is that it will inspire future artists to tackle cultural, political, and social issues more in their music.”