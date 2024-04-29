Education Law Center to Host Annual Lecture

The 15th Annual Education Justice Lecture is set for June 5 as part of the Education Law Center’s annual fundraiser.

“The Education Beat: Journalism, Education Equity, and How to Get the Education Message Across” will be held virtually, via Zoom, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.

The event will feature remarks from former Washington Post editor Valerie Strauss and a response panel including NJ Spotlight News education writer John Mooney and Rally Principal Ashley Burns. Mooney is the founding editor of NJ Spotlight. Burns, a communications strategist, focuses on racial and gender equity in education, health, housing, economic empowerment, and other social issues.

The panel will be followed by an audience Q&A session.

Advance registration is required for the free webinar.

The Education Law Center’s objective is to pursue justice and equity for public school students by enforcing their right to a high-quality education in safe, equitable, non-discriminatory, integrated, and well-funded learning environments.



