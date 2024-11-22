Forging a Bond: Black and Jewish Communities

The UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and Robert Kraft’s Foundation brought a diverse group of Black and Jewish students, faculty and administrators together for a series of Unity Dinners across the nation.

The dinners - which kicked off at the National Civil and Human Rights Museum in Atlanta before moving to George Washington University in D.C. and making its final stop at Dillard University in New Orleans, are part of an ongoing event series aimed at rebuilding the once-strong partnership between Black and Jewish communities.

During the civil rights movement in particular, Blacks and Jews marched side by side to push for voting rights and the relationship dates back to the early 1900s with the formation of civil rights groups like the NAACP.

The series welcomed hundreds of guests, HBCU students and local leaders including CEO of Hillel International Adam Lehman, George Washington University President Dr. Ellen Granberg, Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George French, and Dillard University President Dr. Monique Guillory.

“Our UNCF Black and Jewish Unity Dinners embody the spirit of Tikkun Olam, healing the world,” said UNCF president and CEO, Dr. Michael L. Lomax. “By having young people engaged in meaningful conversation about their own shared struggles and culture, we are helping to foster empathy and understanding to create the next generation of civic and social justice champions to combat hate in our world.”

UNCF officials said that the dinners provided a platform for HBCU students and students from predominantly white institutions to engage in open dialogue and share experiences. By fostering mutual understanding and empathy, these events are proving to be a powerful tool to bridge divides and promote unity.

Seven additional Unity Dinners are planned for the next academic year, taking place in cities across the country.

In Atlanta: Agnes Scott College, Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia Tech University, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, Morehouse College, Oglethorpe University, Spelman College, and University of Georgia participated in the event.

In Washington, DC: American University, Catholic University, Gallaudet University, George Washington University, Georgetown University, Howard University, University of the District of Columbia participated in the event.

In New Orleans: Dillard University, Loyola University, Tulane University, and Xavier University participated in the event.