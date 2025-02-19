Survey: One-Third of Jewish College Students Report Faculty Promoting Antisemitism





A troubling new survey reveals that nearly one-third of American Jewish college students believe faculty members on their campuses have promoted antisemitism or created learning environments hostile to Jews, highlighting growing concerns about discrimination in higher education.

The findings, released Wednesday by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and Hillel International as part of AJC's State of Antisemitism in America 2024 Report, paint a stark picture of Jewish students' experiences on campus in the wake of recent Middle East tensions. The survey shows that 32% of Jewish students report faculty promoting antisemitic views or fostering hostile learning environments, while 43% have avoided expressing their views about Israel due to fears of antisemitism.

The impact of recent campus protests has been particularly significant. Among Jewish students who witnessed anti-Israel demonstrations or pro-Palestinian encampments after October 7, 2023, half reported feeling unsafe on campus. The broader American public has also expressed concern, with 63% of U.S. adults saying campus encampments either should not be allowed (33%) or need stricter regulation (30%) due to fostering antisemitism or disrupting campus activities.

“How are Jewish students supposed to show up and engage in class or have trust in their educators if they feel that their professors are creating a hostile environment for Jews on campus?" said AJC CEO Ted Deutch. “If students feel that they need to just keep their head down and earn their grade, they are not fully participating in the educational experience that they have a right to and deserve."

The survey revealed that approximately one-third of current Jewish college students and recent graduates have personally experienced antisemitism during their time on campus, with 20% reporting multiple incidents. Many students have modified their behavior in response to these concerns, with 34% avoiding displaying items that would identify them as Jewish.

The climate of antisemitism is now influencing college selection decisions. About two-thirds of American Jewish parents with high school students report that campus antisemitism is a significant factor in choosing where their children will attend college, with 51% saying it's "very important" to their decision-making process.

"As Jewish teens and their families make decisions about where they will spend their college years, it is crucial that they know they will be safe and able to fully express their Jewish identities," said Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International.

The survey, conducted by independent research firm SSRS, gathered data from 1,732 Jewish Americans and 2,056 U.S. adults between October and November 2024. Education experts are calling for immediate action to address these concerns and ensure campuses remain spaces where all students can learn without fear of discrimination or harassment.

"Academic discourse and debate can and must take place in an environment that is free from bias and discrimination," said Dr. Laura Shaw Frank, AJC Center for Education Advocacy Director. "Students who feel threatened cannot learn."