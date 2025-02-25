Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Press Freedom Groups Condemn Trump Administration's Actions Against Media

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Feb 25, 2025


In a sweeping rebuke of the current administration, over 40 journalism organizations have issued a joint statement condemning what they describe as government attempts to "penalize independent reporting" and restrict press freedom.Download (43)

The coalition, which includes the Society of Professional Journalists, Education Writers Association, National Association of Black Journalists, and Freedom of the Press Foundation, specifically highlighted the Trump administration's ban of the Associated Press from White House events. According to the statement, this ban stems from the AP's continued use of the traditional name "Gulf of Mexico" while acknowledging the president's executive order renaming it the "Gulf of America."

"When leaders try to silence reporters through intimidation, legal threats and denial of access, they are not protecting the country; they are protecting themselves from scrutiny," the statement reads.

The journalism groups cited additional concerns beyond the AP ban, including the administration's decision to remove longstanding news organizations from the Pentagon pressroom in favor of outlets that provide more favorable coverage. They also criticized the Trump-appointed FCC chair for "extraordinary steps to investigate and intimidate broadcasters over their internal policies and constitutionally protected editorial decisions."

The statement points to what the groups see as a contradiction between the administration's current actions and its previous positions on free speech. It references a 2023 brief submitted to the Supreme Court by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and 44 other members of Congress that stated, "Official pressure to suppress speech violates the First Amendment."

The coalition called for the administration to "lift the ban on AP" and "cease punishing news organizations based on their reporting," while reminding President Trump of his oath to uphold the Constitution and his day-one executive order to protect Americans' free speech.

"In a nation founded on freedom of speech, regardless of party or ideology, the government can never compel agreement with its viewpoint as a condition of access to information," the statement concluded.

