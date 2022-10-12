Department of Agriculture Awards $14 Million to HSIs to Support Hispanic Students in Agriculture and Human Science

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 12, 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is giving $14 million to Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) to support student learning in agriculture and human science.Dr. Jewel H. BronaughDr. Jewel H. Bronaugh

(USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh made the announcement at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities’ 36th Annual Conference. The money comes as part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s (NIFA) HSI Education Grants Program.

“In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, USDA celebrates the achievements and contributions that our Hispanic-serving Institutions (HSIs) have made to American agriculture,” Bronaugh said. “They are our trusted partners in preparing the next generation of agriculture leaders that more fully represent the many diverse populations and voices in America. Our nation’s HSIs educate more than 3.2 million students every year, and this funding will strengthen their ability to build the workforce of the future.”

Award recipients include: New Mexico State University – Las Cruces ($999,786) for its project, “A Pipeline to Enhance the Competitiveness of Underrepresented Scholars for Entry into Agriculture, Scientific and Professional Careers;” Northern Arizona University – Flagstaff ($269,980) for “Training the Next Generation of Hispanic Leaders for Managing Resilient Forests;” and University of Puerto Rico – Carolina ($239,395) for “Latino Farm to Table & Food Safety Culinary Art Initiative @ UPRCA.”

 

