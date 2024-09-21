$50 Million Awarded to Hispanic-Serving Institutions by the Biden-Harris Administration

As Hispanic Heritage Month gets underway, the U.S. Department of Education has awarded nearly $50 million to Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), in an effort to support Hispanic and Latino students. The announcement was made last week.

“Our nation’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions open up new doors to opportunity and success for Hispanic and Latino students every day,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona. “The grants we’re announcing today double down on the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments in Hispanic-Serving Institutions and reflect our determination to raise the bar for educational opportunity and equity in America.”

Sixteen institutions received more than $11 million to expand graduate opportunities for Hispanic students through the Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans (PPOHA) program.

Through the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) program, 49 grants, totaling more than $28 million, were provided to assist HSIs in expanding educational opportunities and improving the attainment of Hispanic students.

Through the Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program, 16 HSIs were provided more than $9.5 million in funding to increase the number of, and retain, well-prepared teachers from diverse backgrounds in our nation’s most underserved elementary and secondary schools.

Through the Minority Science and Engineering Improvement Program (MSEIP), four HSIs were provided more than $1 million in funding to support long-range improvement to science and engineering education to increase the participation of underrepresented minorities, particularly minority women, in STEM careers.