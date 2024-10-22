Survey: Food Insecurity and Mental Health Crisis Among Concerns for Latino College Students





Latino college students face significant barriers across the United States, according to UnidosUS, the largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization who released a new national survey on Tuesday. Among the 3,000 Hispanic students between the ages of 18 and 35 surveyed, the study highlighted systemic and institutional obstacles that these students face while navigating higher education.

“Each year nearly one million Latino students turn 18 years of age and graduate from high school. Most aspire to go to college, knowing that higher education is a key that unlocks the door to a better and more enriching life,” said Eric Rodriguez, senior vice president of policy and advocacy at UnidosUS. “But too many find that college is no escape from the struggle against poverty and food insecurity. We must invest in supporting these students to ensure that higher education can deliver on its promise.”

Rodriguez said that it was critically important to create opportunities for Latinos—who now make up one in five students at the postsecondary level—to thrive in college.

The UnidosUS survey was conducted by BSP Research, an independent national survey company, between Aug. 16 and Sept. 25, 2024. All respondents completed the survey online and it was available in English and Spanish.

One of the key findings of the study is that Latino students are aspirational, viewing college as a gateway toward better paying jobs and a way to provide a better life for their families. However, a staggering 85 percent of Latino students said they struggle with food insecurity. These challenges were consistent across those enrolled at two-year colleges and four-year institutions. Among the Latino students who faced food insecurity, 45 percent of students sought access through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to the survey, 72% of Latino students said that they worry that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action could lead to a decrease in the number of Latinx students being admitted into college. Additionally, a number of students, particularly those from low-income backgrounds, admitted to experiencing feelings of isolation while on campus.

“Latino college students face a unique set of challenges, from food insecurity to mental health crises, yet their aspirations remain remarkably strong,” said Jenny Muñiz, senior policy advisor at UnidosUS. “This survey shines a spotlight on the critical barriers they encounter, but it also highlights their resilience and determination to achieve their educational and professional goals.”

She said that action is needed to address the systemic obstacles and to work to ensure that Latino students are supported in their journey toward higher education success.

About 43 % of Latino students surveyed said that they faced difficulties completing the FAFSA application form, which is required to receive financial aid. The percentage jumped to 77 percent for students from families earning less than $29K annually. The problem was notably significant in California where 47 percent of students encountered obstacles with the process. A vast majority of those surveyed (80%) mentioned that they worked while studying with 26% working full time to cover their living costs indicating that financial pressures affect students regardless of their income levels.

Approximately 94% of participants surveyed said that they depended on various forms of financial assistance to support their education expenses. Pell Grants were utilized by 61% of the students.

A bright spot of the survey indicated that 84% of students surveyed felt a sense of belonging while on campus, while 24 percent of students who dropped out mentioned a lack of belonging as a contributing factor. Notably, students from lower-income backgrounds were more inclined to feel like outsiders. The study also highlighted that over half of the students, (53 %) noticed the presence of free-speech and diversity programs on campus, while nearly half (47%) observed restrictions on topics in classes. About two-thirds (66%) of Latino students considered leaving college at some point, with one-third (34%) saying they had to take a leave of absence for a variety of reasons.

“Our findings come at a critical juncture,” said Rodriguez, who added that more needs to be done to advance equity and opportunity in higher education for Latinx students. “We will continue to work very hard to double the number of Latino students who graduate from college within four years because we understand that the Latino community's destiny is intertwined with the U.S. economy. The better the Latino community does, the better and stronger our nation will be relevant to the future,” he added.