Research Course on African Americans in Education Convenes Ahead of AERA Conference

Nearly 50 early career scholars and advanced graduate students from across the nation gathered in Philadelphia on Wednesday, ahead of the annual meeting of the American Educational Research Association (AERA) conference to explore questions and methods related to the experiences of African Americans in education.

The 14th Asa G. Hilliard III and Barbara A. Sizemore Research Course on African Americans in Education was led by Dr. Jerlando F. L. Jackson, dean of the College of Education at Michigan State University and Dr. Chance W. Lewis, the Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and director of the Urban Education Collaborative at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Attendees were exposed to the fundamentals of developing a research agenda and career focused on conducting research on African American populations in education and heard from leading scholars including Dr. Sheneka Williams of Michigan State University; Dr. Fred A. Bonner II of Prairie View A&M University; Dr. Krystal L. Williams of the University of Georgia; Dr. James L. Moore III, of The Ohio State University; Dr. Brian A. Burt of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.