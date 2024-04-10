Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Research Course on African Americans in Education Convenes Ahead of AERA Conference

Apr 10, 2024

Nearly 50 early career scholars and advanced graduate students from across the nation gathered in Philadelphia on Wednesday, ahead of the annual meeting of the American Educational Research Association (AERA) conference to explore questions and methods related to the experiences of African Americans in education. Dr. Chance W. LewisDr. Chance W. Lewis

The 14th Asa G. Hilliard III and Barbara A. Sizemore Research Course on African Americans in Education was led by Dr. Jerlando F. L. Jackson, dean of the College of Education at Michigan State University and Dr. Chance W. Lewis, the Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and director of the Urban Education Collaborative at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. 

Attendees were exposed to the fundamentals of developing a research agenda and career focused on conducting research on African American populations in education and heard from leading scholars including Dr. Sheneka Williams of Michigan State University; Dr. Fred A. Bonner II of Prairie View A&M University; Dr. Krystal L. Williams of the University of Georgia; Dr. James L. Moore III, of The Ohio State University; Dr. Brian A. Burt of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. 

Suggested for You
Dr. Katina Lang-Lindsey
Faculty & Staff
Ninth Cohort of ELEVATE Fellows Announced
American Association of University Professors chapters across the country are joining a grassroots effort to counter narratives that malign higher education.
Faculty & Staff
Faculty Groups To Hold National Day of Action April 17
Dr. Marion Ross Fedrick
Faculty & Staff
ASU President Embarks on New Higher Ed Role
Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar
Faculty & Staff
Dunbar to Join African American Studies Faculty at Emory
Related Stories
Dr. Katina Lang-Lindsey
Faculty & Staff
Ninth Cohort of ELEVATE Fellows Announced
American Association of University Professors chapters across the country are joining a grassroots effort to counter narratives that malign higher education.
Faculty & Staff
Faculty Groups To Hold National Day of Action April 17
Dr. Marion Ross Fedrick
Faculty & Staff
ASU President Embarks on New Higher Ed Role
Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar
Faculty & Staff
Dunbar to Join African American Studies Faculty at Emory
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Instructor/Hospitalist Position, Division of Hematology/Oncology
University of Pennsylvania
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Open Rank Professor of Counselor Education
Virginia Commonwealth University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers