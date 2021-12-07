U of Maryland Medical System to Offer Hiring Incentives to Health Care Graduates of the State's Community Colleges

Jessica Ruf
Dec 7, 2021

A $5.1 million initiative at The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) will recruit nurses and other clinical bedside experts from the state’s community colleges.

Called the UMMS Community College Tuition Assistance Incentive Program, the program will provide newly hired registered nurses with $12,000 grants and non-RN new hires in select clinical roles with $5,000 grants post-graduation. The program has 300 openings for RNs who must commit to two years of work at UMMS and 300 Doctor G16063f4c5 1280openings for non-RNs, such as licensed practical nurses (LPNs), surgical techs, radiographers, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants and patient care techs, who must commit to one year of work at UMMS.

“The demand to fill skilled clinical positions is at an all-time high and we want to be the employer of choice for community college graduates seeking employment in health professions,” said Lisa Rowen, senior vice president and chief nurse executive at UMMS, in a press release. “We are hopeful that these funds will help the graduates cover much of their educational expenses and further differentiate UMMS from other health care employers.”

Community college partners include:

  • Anne Arundel Community College
  • Baltimore City Community College
  • Cecil College
  • Chesapeake College
  • College of Southern Maryland
  • Community College of Baltimore County
  • Harford Community College
  • Howard Community College
  • Montgomery College
  • Prince George’s Community College
  • Wor-Wic Community College
  • Delaware Technical Community College.

