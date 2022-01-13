Dartmouth Adopts Need-Blind International Admissions

Walter Hudson
Jan 13, 2022

 

Dartmouth College announced that it is expanding its longstanding need-blind admissions policy to include international students, an achievement that university officials say will further strengthen Dartmouth’s ability to enroll talented undergraduates from across the globe. Dartmouth College Campus 2007 10 20 09

Dartmouth becomes one of only six institutions of U.S. higher education—joining Harvard, Princeton, Yale, MIT, and Amherst—to offer need-blind admissions to all undergraduate applicants while meeting 100% of demonstrated need regardless of citizenship.

University officials say that this change in undergraduate admissions policy, effective immediately for applicants to the Class of 2026, underscores Dartmouth’s standing as a global teaching and research university. The change also makes an international, socioeconomically diverse community more accessible to all Dartmouth students, regardless of their country of origin.

A $40 million gift to The Call to Lead campaign from an anonymous donor—the single largest scholarship gift in Dartmouth’s 253-year history—capped this remarkable achievement.

“In a time when many of humankind’s most difficult challenges know no borders, we are proud to be a magnet for undergraduate talent regardless of citizenship and regardless of a student’s ability to pay,” said Dr. Philip J. Hanlon, president of Dartmouth. “On behalf of the international students who apply to Dartmouth today—and who will lead in the world tomorrow—I want to thank the incredibly generous lead donor and everyone who has enabled us to adopt universal need-blind admissions.”

