Carnegie Mellon University Will Give Faculty and Staff $1,500 to Help with Rising Costs

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 9, 2022

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) has announced that it will make a one-time payment of $1,500 to faculty and staff at the end of the month to help with rising inflation costs, WPXI reported.Carnegie Mellon University

“It does have a tangible impact and sends a message for solidarity and awareness that people are really feeling it,” CMU staff member Jacob Cohen said.

In a letter to staff, CMU cited increased costs to homes, food prices, and global supply chain issues as reasons behind the payment.

However, some students are saying this act is not enough.

“I would think a sustained monthly payment plan would be better,” CMU graduate student Saptarshi Saha said. 

“It’s not just a one-time thing. It’s been a problem throughout the 2000s,” Saha said.

