University of New Haven President to Become School's First Chancellor and CEO

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 1, 2022

Dr. Steven H. Kaplan, president of the University of New Haven (UNH), will become the school’s first chancellor and CEO. And Dr. Sheahon Zenger will become UNH’s interim president.Dr. Steven H. KaplanDr. Steven H. Kaplan

Kaplan has been UNH president for 18 years. And as chancellor and CEO, Kaplan will focus on fundraising, partnerships, and board relations while continuing to maintain oversight of UNH’s overall financial results and operational performance.

Zenger has previously been director of athletics and recreation at UNH; assistant to the chancellor at Texas Christian University; and director of athletics at the University of Kansas.

“It has been an exhilarating experience serving the University of New Haven community,” Kaplan said. “Thanks to the dedication of everyone across the university, we have accomplished a great deal and established what we believe is a strong foundation for continued success. I applaud the Board of Governors for its creative vision in designing this transition plan, and I believe Dr. Zenger is the ideal person to work with me in this new capacity. I have the utmost confidence he will do a terrific job helping to lead the university forward and that more great days lie ahead for the University of New Haven.”

Related Stories
The American Indian College Fund supports Native American and Alaska Native scholars, including (left to right): Chance Begay, Navajo; Jerald Red Buffalo, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate; Samantha Maltais, Wampanoag of Aquinnah; and Trey Blackhawk, Winnebago of Nebraska
Tribal Colleges
Virtual Conference Centers Native Student Success, Culture
Portland State University
Institutions
Open Access Online Course Launches for Higher Ed Faculty, Staff, Leaders
Juneteenth Og
Institutions
Universities Studying Slavery Consortium Carries On
Morehouse College's digital twin campus
Institutions
What Could the Metaverse Mean for Higher Education?
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Lecturer in Curriculum & Instruction: EdD in Learn
Baylor University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Chancellor River Parishes Community College
River Parishes Community College
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Chancellor NW LA Technical Community College
Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Becoming a True Ally with Nathan Nguyen, Director of LGBT Student Services at Western Michigan University
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs