University of New Haven President to Become School's First Chancellor and CEO

Dr. Steven H. Kaplan, president of the University of New Haven (UNH), will become the school’s first chancellor and CEO. And Dr. Sheahon Zenger will become UNH’s interim president.

Kaplan has been UNH president for 18 years. And as chancellor and CEO, Kaplan will focus on fundraising, partnerships, and board relations while continuing to maintain oversight of UNH’s overall financial results and operational performance.

Zenger has previously been director of athletics and recreation at UNH; assistant to the chancellor at Texas Christian University; and director of athletics at the University of Kansas.

“It has been an exhilarating experience serving the University of New Haven community,” Kaplan said. “Thanks to the dedication of everyone across the university, we have accomplished a great deal and established what we believe is a strong foundation for continued success. I applaud the Board of Governors for its creative vision in designing this transition plan, and I believe Dr. Zenger is the ideal person to work with me in this new capacity. I have the utmost confidence he will do a terrific job helping to lead the university forward and that more great days lie ahead for the University of New Haven.”