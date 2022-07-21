CUNY Distributes $3.1 Million to Help Pay Summer Tuition and Fees of Student-Parents

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 21, 2022

The City University of New York is helping pay for the summer tuition and fees of about 3,700 student-parents, distributing $3.1 million to pay fees.Dr. Félix V. Matos RodríguezDr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez

“We recognize the extraordinary effort that it takes for student-parents to balance coursework with the responsibilities of raising their children, particularly during the summer months,” said Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “We always support our students who are most in need, and this is just one way we ensure that as many New Yorkers as possible are able to pursue a college education.”

More than 10% of those enrolled at CUNY– the nation’s largest urban public university system – are undergraduate students who are also parents.

The funds are another disbursement from the Chancellor’s Emergency Relief Fund, which was established in spring 2020 before stimulus funds were available to college students to address challenges CUNY students and families were facing due to the pandemic. The fund has disbursed almost $10 million to more than 17,500 students.

