Vermont Public to Buy Northern Vermont University Radio Station

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 21, 2022

Vermont Public is buying Northern Vermont University’s (NVU) radio station and turning it into a 24-hour classical music station, VTDigger reported.Northern Vermont University

The station – which broadcasts at WWLR 91.5 – was run by student club WWLR and broadcasted “freeform community radio” to Caledonia County in Vermont and much of Coos County in New Hampshire, according to its website. The price would be no more than $80,000, but a final deal is contingent on approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

“We are thrilled to be expanding Vermont Public's Classical service to more of the Northeast Kingdom,” Helen Lyons, Vermont Public’s music manager, said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming new listeners who will now be able to enjoy the companionship of our locally hosted programming, and the sense of connection we bring to Vermont's vibrant musical community.”

Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges approved a motion to give up the university’s WWLR broadcast license in December 2021, and approved a sale in October. The decision to sell was based on “more advanced learning technologies in the classroom, waning student participation, and ongoing costs associated with dated station infrastructure and FCC compliance,” according to a Dec. 16 email to students from NVU dean of students Jonathan Davis.

Students will still have access to radio broadcasting and DJing programs, but the station will move to an online livestream model, Davis said.

 

