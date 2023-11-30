Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Communicate What You Activate: Now Is the Time

Ken Coopwood Sr.
Ken Coopwood Sr.
Nov 30, 2023


There are many responses to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. The federal government and national, regional, and local organizations have weighed in, too. People are already declaring a “post-affirmative action era” while still weighing the scales of benefit from new approaches to equity, justice… and admissions.

Wherever approach tips the scale for an institution, one derivative must be clear: Is what you’re communicating about your support for DEI central to an active agenda, or is it rhetoric for political alignment and camaraderie? The derivative must be clear because the SCOTUS decision was clear: the courts will not solve the American dilemma about race relations. This means that institutions, organizations, groups, and individuals must talk and walk simultaneously for the same principle, for a common purpose—intentionally diversifying the education landscape for America's greater good.

There are tools to help those in relentless pursuit of a common purpose. The Diverse Organizational Impact and Transformation (DOIT) certification is a groundbreaking example. DOIT, as its acronym suggests, is an action-oriented, entrenched approach to recognition for making things happen in the face of sweeping opposition and aligning talk and action as a mantra of 21st-century leadership.

A subcomponent of the DOIT certification deals directly with public communication. The component is embedded in the Pillar: Institutional Leadership and Commitment. It is explicitly concerned with what is being told to the public that is readily evident upon visitation to campus. Herein is the substance of responding to public DEI resistance and stakeholder scrutiny. When what is being communicated has already been activated, institutions are more likely to gain value-added advocacy and resources from various sources. The multiple sources are likely to be others who share in pursuing a common purpose with similar principles.

Now is the time for a marriage of talk and walk. No longer should stakeholders guess where an institution lies on the continuum from “not considered” to “daily accountable business.”   The DOIT certification places like-minded institutions and professionals in the spotlight as authentic “doers” for the common good and advancement from the audacity to declare that human bias is absent due to the creation or absence of law.

Learn more about becoming part of the forward movement to transformative diversity leadership and education. Apply and earn the DOIT certification. It’s an accolade that communicates what institutional leaders are saying and doing as a matter of business every day for the commonwealth of America.

Related Stories
Cuny Cares Students Sq
Community Colleges
CUNY Cares Connect Students with Essential Benefits and Community Resources
Vsu Chris Waugaman
HBCUs
Virginia State University is First HBCU to Host General Election Presidential Debate
Alabama A&M University Marching Maroon and White Band
HBCUs
Alabama A&M University to Lead Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi
Institutions
Internal Audit Finds No Issues with the Finances of Boston University Center for Antiracist Research
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
1855 Professorship in Arts and Climate Justice- Open Rank
Residential College in Arts and Humanities
Community College of Baltimore County
Salisbury University
Prince George's Community College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers