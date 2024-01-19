Faculty Union and Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has reached a tentative agreement with unionized faculty for a new four-year labor contract, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. APSCUF

Details will not be disclosed until after the contract language is finalized and the agreement is ratified by union members and approved by the school system’s board.

Ratification from the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties itself will take at least a month, said union president Dr. Kenneth M. Mash.

Though their former contract expired last June, the union members – approximately 5,500 faculty and athletic coaches – have still been working under those terms. This “agreement in principle” only applies to the organization’s faculty members, not the coaches.

The coaches have a separate contract for which negotiations are ongoing, Mash said.

Negotiations have gone on for at least 16 months and have included discussions on salary and benefits, parental leave, distance education, and class cancellation.