Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Century-old Liberal Arts College to Shutter in Northeast Ohio

Johnny Jackson
Mar 5, 2024

Notre Dame College (NDC) in South Euclid, Ohio, has announced it will close its doors at the end of spring 2024.

The NDC Board of Trustees secured agreements with nine partner colleges and universities to help current NDC students in good standing continue their college careers through a Teach-Out program or as a transfer student.

Dr. John SmetankaDr. John SmetankaThe board’s decision reflects the liberal arts college’s long-standing challenges related to declining enrollment, a shrinking pool of college-age students, rising costs, and significant debt, according to Board Chair Terri Bradford Eason. But efforts such as refinancing debt, navigating a down market, fundraising, pursuing mergers or acquisitions, and strategically using federal and state COVID-19 relief funds were not enough to close the financial gap in time to satisfy NDC’s debt obligations.

“Our primary focus has been to ensure our students can successfully continue their education, graduate, and – in the tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame which founded the institution in 1922 – live a life of personal, professional and global responsibility,” said Bradford Eason.

NDC plans to host a Partner College/University Fair on March 13, and work one-on-one with students to help them determine their best path forward.

Current students in good standing with at least 60 completed credits will receive guaranteed admission to pursue their degrees uninterrupted at a partner institution, with comparable net tuition and transfer of all credits. Those in good standing with less than 60 completed credits may have the opportunity to transfer to a partner institution and receive the same benefits of the Teach-Out Program. Teach-Out partner institutions include Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State University, Hiram College, John Carroll University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, Ursuline College, Walsh University, and Mercyhurst University (Erie, PA).

“We are all saddened by the need to make this decision, but rest assured that as we move forward, we are doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition for our students to continue their education,” said NDC Interim President Dr. John Smetanka.

Suggested for You
Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz
MSIs
Florida Atlantic, UC Merced Earn Award for Institutional Transformation
Dr. Christina H. Paxson
Institutions
Brown to Reinstate Test Requirement, Retain Early Decision, Continue Legacy Preferences
Juan Ramos Ewn0rrwb Biq Unsplash
MSIs
Doing More with Less: HSIs and the Recipe for Upward Mobility
Melanie Heath
Institutions
Foundation Awards $3M to Winners of The Great Admissions Redesign Challenge
Related Stories
Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz
MSIs
Florida Atlantic, UC Merced Earn Award for Institutional Transformation
Dr. Christina H. Paxson
Institutions
Brown to Reinstate Test Requirement, Retain Early Decision, Continue Legacy Preferences
Juan Ramos Ewn0rrwb Biq Unsplash
MSIs
Doing More with Less: HSIs and the Recipe for Upward Mobility
Melanie Heath
Institutions
Foundation Awards $3M to Winners of The Great Admissions Redesign Challenge
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Baker College System
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Police Officer 2800009690
Northern Virginia Community College
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers