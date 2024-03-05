Century-old Liberal Arts College to Shutter in Northeast Ohio

Notre Dame College (NDC) in South Euclid, Ohio, has announced it will close its doors at the end of spring 2024.

The NDC Board of Trustees secured agreements with nine partner colleges and universities to help current NDC students in good standing continue their college careers through a Teach-Out program or as a transfer student.

The board’s decision reflects the liberal arts college’s long-standing challenges related to declining enrollment, a shrinking pool of college-age students, rising costs, and significant debt, according to Board Chair Terri Bradford Eason. But efforts such as refinancing debt, navigating a down market, fundraising, pursuing mergers or acquisitions, and strategically using federal and state COVID-19 relief funds were not enough to close the financial gap in time to satisfy NDC’s debt obligations.

“Our primary focus has been to ensure our students can successfully continue their education, graduate, and – in the tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame which founded the institution in 1922 – live a life of personal, professional and global responsibility,” said Bradford Eason.

NDC plans to host a Partner College/University Fair on March 13, and work one-on-one with students to help them determine their best path forward.

Current students in good standing with at least 60 completed credits will receive guaranteed admission to pursue their degrees uninterrupted at a partner institution, with comparable net tuition and transfer of all credits. Those in good standing with less than 60 completed credits may have the opportunity to transfer to a partner institution and receive the same benefits of the Teach-Out Program. Teach-Out partner institutions include Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State University, Hiram College, John Carroll University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, Ursuline College, Walsh University, and Mercyhurst University (Erie, PA).

“We are all saddened by the need to make this decision, but rest assured that as we move forward, we are doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition for our students to continue their education,” said NDC Interim President Dr. John Smetanka.