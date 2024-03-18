Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Columbia Journalism School Honors Life, Legacy of Ida B. Wells

Johnny Jackson
Mar 18, 2024

Columbia Journalism School plans to honor the life and legacy of the trailblazing Black investigative journalist and activist, Ida B. Wells, in a day-long symposium March 25.

The inaugural Ida B. Wells Symposium will feature remarks by Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik and notable voices from national media.

Dawn KissiDawn Kissi“There is a tradition in this country of the advocacy journalist, and within that long history Ida B. Wells stands as an icon,” said Dr. Jelani Cobb, dean of Columbia Journalism School and Henry R. Luce Professor of Journalism. “Her work not only remains relevant today, but actively inspires the next generation to follow in her footsteps.”

Wells, born in Mississippi three years before Emancipation, became a truth-telling, crusading journalist who fearlessly investigated lynchings and advocated for equality in suffrage, housing, criminal justice, and education.

Her namesake symposium will include several panels discussing the current struggle for racial and gender equality and how Ida B. Wells impacted these causes through her journalism

“Ida’s legacy is a powerful one and continues to resonate,” said Dawn Kissi, a 2005 graduate of the journalism school. “As a journalism school alumna, I and other alums of color see tremendous value in not only recognizing her work and legacy but commemorating it with the work of Dana King.”

The event will culminate in the unveiling of a bronze sculpture of Wells by artist Dana King, a former network news anchor. The bust, a gift by Mark Mason and Carolyn Mason, will be placed inside the main lobby of Pulitzer Hall.

Read Next
Dr. Leela Mohana Reddy Arava
Institutions
Wayne State to Collaborate on $75M Department of Energy Award
March 18, 2024
Suggested for You
Dr. Leela Mohana Reddy Arava
Institutions
Wayne State to Collaborate on $75M Department of Energy Award
Miriam Elman
HBCUs
Partnership Seeks Revival of Black, Jewish Alliance in Higher Education
Cecilia Marshall
Reports & Data
Report: The Advantages that AI Brings to Higher Ed
The cost to repair some vacant residential halls exceeds the cost of demolition, according to Hispanic-Serving Institutions officials. Damage shown from a GAO site visit.
MSIs
GAO Report Spotlights HSI Infrastructure Needs
Related Stories
Dr. Leela Mohana Reddy Arava
Institutions
Wayne State to Collaborate on $75M Department of Energy Award
Linkedin Sales Solutions H448yp0t2q Q Unsplash
Community Colleges
HEER Funding Kept Community Colleges Open and Students Enrolled
Miriam Elman
HBCUs
Partnership Seeks Revival of Black, Jewish Alliance in Higher Education
The cost to repair some vacant residential halls exceeds the cost of demolition, according to Hispanic-Serving Institutions officials. Damage shown from a GAO site visit.
MSIs
GAO Report Spotlights HSI Infrastructure Needs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Senior Manager, Applications Support
Austin Community College
Prince George's Community College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Manager of Intake Services
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Florida International University
Manager, Contracts & Risk Management
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers