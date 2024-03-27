Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CUNY Receives $700,000 from Robin Hood to Expand Degree-to-Career Mapping Initiative

Johnny Jackson
Mar 27, 2024

The City University of New York announced that it received $700,000 from Robin Hood to fund a multi-campus expansion of the school’s groundbreaking initiative to integrate career milestones into academic degree maps.

Robin Hood’s funding will allow CUNY to develop and provide roadmaps across 50 academic departments serving 25,000 students by fall 2024.

Dr. Félix V. Matos RodríguezDr. Félix V. Matos RodríguezThe degree-career maps enable undergraduates to identify careers that align with their chosen major, understand professional milestones needed to pursue them and highlight critical opportunities for paid internships, apprenticeships, and full-time jobs.

Twenty departments have begun to add career milestones alongside course requirements on academic maps.

At the College of Staten Island, over the three years since its map was created, students in the computer science department experienced correlated increases of 43% in internship participation, of 144% in the number of full-time jobs secured upon graduation and of 34% in starting salaries over prior baseline figures.

“As our students navigate their way through college, many as the first in their families to do so, it is essential to connect their college studies to career goals,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez.

“We know that higher education isn’t just about what students learn in the classroom, but about how they demonstrate their knowledge and prepare for their professional future,” continued Rodríguez. “We are grateful to Robin Hood for recognizing that this connection requires resources for colleges and for funding this important work to make sure our graduates thrive after they leave campus.”

CUNY has long served as a springboard into the middle class, putting low-income and first-generation college students on pathways to upward mobility and transforming their lives, said Richard R. Buery Jr., CEO of Robin Hood, New York City's largest local poverty-fighting philanthropy.

“That’s why we’ve invested more than $68 million in strengthening the CUNY system since 1988,” said Buery. “We are confident that our latest investment, expanding CUNY’s career mapping initiative, will expand that legacy of impact.”

Suggested for You
Img 9277
HBCUs
HBCU Conference Connects Secondary to Postsecondary
Dr. C. Cybele Raver
Institutions
Vanderbilt to Establish New Computing, AI, Data Science College
Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey
HBCUs
Lincoln Board of Curators Get No-Confidence from Alumni Association
Bethune-Cookman University
HBCUs
Bethune-Cookman Declares Its One, Only Alumni Association
Related Stories
Princess L Em Hg4 Rftw8 Unsplash
HBCUs
HBCUs in the Time of Turnover
Img 9277
HBCUs
HBCU Conference Connects Secondary to Postsecondary
Dr. C. Cybele Raver
Institutions
Vanderbilt to Establish New Computing, AI, Data Science College
Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey
HBCUs
Lincoln Board of Curators Get No-Confidence from Alumni Association
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Virginia Commonwealth University
Administrative Coordinator
University of Pennsylvania
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration
Northern Virginia Community College
Manager of Benefits
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers