Thomas Edison State University Partnership Aims at Reducing Nursing Shortage

The Thomas Edison State University (TESU) Accelerated BSN BAYADA Scholars Track at Cooper University Health Care (Cooper) offers an enriched education for nursing students. It is the result of a partnership among TESU, BAYADA Home Health Care Inc., BAYADA Education, and Cooper.

“Today, more than ever, we need nurses who are skilled, compassionate, and prepared,” said George E. Norcross III, chairman of the Cooper University Health Care Board of Trustees.

The Accelerated BSN Program provides dedicated clinical site experiences at Cooper and at BAYADA Home Health Care in addition to employment opportunities at Cooper after graduation.

“We are honored to partner with BAYADA Education and TESU to create this unique nursing experience where students will learn in an advanced academic clinical setting alongside of some of the nation’s top nurses and physician specialists,” said Norcross.

The partnership — aimed at attracting new nurses to the nursing profession and reducing the nursing shortage in New Jersey — was organized by BAYADA Education Inc., a nonprofit organization created by a $5 million donation from Ann and Mark Baiada, who is the founder and Chairman of BAYADA Home Health Care.

“This innovative partnership builds on TESU’s highly successful nursing program and addresses the critical nursing shortage by creating a new seamless pathway for aspiring nurses to excel in their careers,” said TESU President Dr. Merodie A. Hancock.

The TESU Accelerated BSN BAYADA Scholars Track at Cooper offers an entry point to several career options, with opportunities for scholarships and the best of both hospital- and home-based clinical education.

TESU’s accelerated BSN degree program is a 15-month Bachelor of Science in Nursing designed for adults who have earned a bachelor’s degree and are interested in becoming registered nurses. The students’ clinical experiences will be hosted by Cooper University Health Care, a leading academic health system and home to the region’s only Level I trauma center, and BAYADA Home Health Care, a leading national provider of complex care at home.