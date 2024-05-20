Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Tuition Hike Proposed in University of Maine System

Johnny Jackson
May 20, 2024

The University of Maine System (UMS) has announced a proposed 3% increase in tuition as part of its Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25).

Dannel MalloyDannel MalloyThe UMS Board of Trustees’ Finance, Facilities and Technology Committee recently reviewed the system’s $646.7 million FY25 proposed operating budget that would be — for the first time since 2014 — balanced without the use of budget stabilization funds.

“Proposing a tuition increase, however modest, is not something we take lightly. Our record reflects that, and just in the last three years, we have held tuition flat twice with the support of the state,” said UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy, for whom the board also authorized a contract extension through June 30, 2027.

“We are only recommending a small increase now because it is absolutely necessary to meet our obligations to our faculty, staff, and student workers, and make investments necessary to support our students and their success, including to improve the classrooms, laboratories, and residence halls.”

The proposal includes increases to mandatory fees, room and board, and in-state undergraduate tuition by 3%, or an additional $8 and $12 per credit hour depending on the university. The total listed price for a full-time Maine undergraduate student would increase by an average of $1,044 next year across the system with an expansion of differential tuition for some high-cost programs.

System officials said the increase — consistent with the new UMS strategic plan — is mitigated by cost savings achieved through efficiencies, ranging from selling underused space to implementing energy efficiencies to sharing space and programs. Among the system’s cost-saving measures, attrition in faculty and staff is expected to generate $10.1 million in savings in FY25.

Suggested for You
Dr. Dawn Medley
Student Issues
Drexel Offers Half-Off on Tuition Costs for Community College Grads
Nassau Community College
Community Colleges
Alleged Payment to Lobbyist Latest in Fiscal Concerns for Community College
Dr. Donald Palm
HBCUs
FAMU Deploys Independent Investigation into Donation, Announces Interim VP for University Advancement
Joe Biden
HBCUs
Virginia State University May Not Host Oct. 1 Presidential Debate
Related Stories
Kamala Harris
HBCUs
Biden Administration Announces $16B in ‘Whole of Government’ Investments
Nassau Community College
Community Colleges
Alleged Payment to Lobbyist Latest in Fiscal Concerns for Community College
Dr. Donald Palm
HBCUs
FAMU Deploys Independent Investigation into Donation, Announces Interim VP for University Advancement
Joe Biden
HBCUs
Virginia State University May Not Host Oct. 1 Presidential Debate
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Vice Provost for Budget and Business Operations
North Carolina State University
Vice President and General Counsel
St. John's University
Faculty, Professional Nursing
Austin Community College
Child Development Specialist IV
San Diego Community College District
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics