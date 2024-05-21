Indiana University Launches Global Gateway office in Ghana

Indiana University has launched a new Global Gateway office in Accra, Ghana, its sixth such facility around the world.

“At Indiana University (IU), we have ambitious goals for faculty to pursue transformational research with partners around the globe and for our students to have extraordinary educational experiences abroad,” said IU President Dr. Pamela Whitten. “The IU Ghana Gateway formalizes decades of IU engagement in the region and places us at the center of the world’s fastest-emerging economic hub.”

The IU Ghana Gateway, part of the university’s 2030 strategic plan, is in the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in the Airport Residential District in Accra and serves as a hub to support IU in Ghana.

It is designed to strengthen and broaden the institution’s global engagement across world regions, and it serves to facilitate academic activities from faculty workshops and education abroad to student recruitment and alumni events, allowing different stakeholders of the IU community to explore areas of mutual interest with local partners throughout Ghana

The university’s Beijing and New Delhi gateway offices have connected more than 2,200 IU students with global internships, virtual exchanges, and study abroad since their launch nearly 10 years ago.

“Universities foster intercultural learning and competence, skills necessary for our students to thrive in a globalized world,” said Dr. Hilary Kahn, IU interim vice president for international affairs. “Too often we are limited by geography to conversations that stop at our borders, but by committing to having a physical presence in Ghana, IU engages with rising social, economic and cultural leaders across Africa where they are. The Ghana Gateway will continue to connect students and scholars to global conversations and collective problem-solving on the African continent.”