Hawai’I Invests $5.5M for Scholarships to Fill the Gap

Johnny Jackson
Jun 20, 2024

Dr. Erika LacroDr. Erika LacroUniversity of Hawaiʻi and the State of Hawaiʻi are investing $5.5 million into the Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship, which benefits students who are state residents.

“We are committed to making higher education accessible for all,” said Dr. Erika Lacro, vice president for the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges.

Scholarship funds help account for direct education costs — such as for tuition, fees, books, or supplies — not covered by other forms of financial aid. Eligible students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA); for the upcoming fall semester, students should complete the FAFSA by July 1.

The average award per student was $2,142 in FY2023, a total of $3.8 million awarded to 1,774 eligible students across seven University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges.

“The Hawaiʻi Promise Scholarship is our promise to Hawaiʻi residents that cost should not be a barrier to attend our seven amazing community college campuses,” said Lacro. “We hope this scholarship will open more doors to unlimited opportunities and empower individuals to achieve their academic and career goals.”

