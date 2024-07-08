122-Year-Old Northwestern College Closes

Northwestern College in Oak Lawn, Illinois, has closed its doors due to financial challenges.

The college, formerly Northwestern Business College established in 1902, served professionals throughout the Chicago area. It offered associate degree-level programming in nursing, health information technology, and radiological technology as well as a bachelor’s degree in health information management. This was in addition to certificates in medical assisting and dental assisting, and for coding specialist. Northwestern College

In a message posted at Northwestern College’s website, administrators listed resources to enable students to complete their respective, or similar, programs at other institutions such as Prairie State College for dental assisting and Moraine Valley Community College for medical assisting.

Students who have accepted federal financial aid may be eligible to apply for a closed school loan discharge with the U.S. Department of Education.

The college has notified the Higher Learning Commission, Illinois Board of Higher Education, Department of Education, Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology, Illinois Board of Nursing, and Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management its closure.