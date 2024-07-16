Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Alumni Gift $25M to UCLA Department of History

Johnny Jackson
Jul 16, 2024

The University of California Los Angeles has become the benefactor of a $25 million gift from Meyer Luskin and his wife, Renee, both UCLA alumni.

Meyer and Renee Luskin have donated $25 million to UCLA to broaden historical knowledge among the public.Meyer and Renee Luskin have donated $25 million to UCLA to broaden historical knowledge among the public.“We believe the study of history is vital in creating informed participants in a vibrant democratic society,” said Meyer Luskin, president, CEO, and chairman of Scope Industries. “This gift will ensure that students and faculty have ample resources and opportunities to study the past, which will allow them to further understanding of the present in service to the public good.”

The Luskins’ donation is expected to support faculty, students, and public-oriented programs in the UCLA Department of History, which will be named the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Department of History in recognition of the pledge.

The gift will support the expansion of the department’s many public-facing centers and programs, including the Luskin Center for History and Policy, the Public History Initiative, the “Why History Matters” series and the new “Making History in Los Angeles” program to be housed at UCLA Downtown.

“Meyer and Renee Luskin are cherished members of our Bruin family who have long helped UCLA live up to its highest ideals, changing countless lives through their generosity and leadership,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “This visionary gift speaks volumes about their dedication to our academic community and their recognition that both UCLA students and the general public benefit greatly from a rich understanding of history.”

Suggested for You
Howard Community College Sign Columbia Md 2023 04 02 09 06 01
Students
Howard Community College Partners with Power52 for Clean Energy Careers
Marian University plans to rename its medical school, the Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Institutions
Marian’s College of Osteopathic Medicine Gifted $29M
'Welcome Jags' sign from Fall 2023 at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. From TAMUSA Photo Archives, 'Jaguar March', Aug 2023.
Community Colleges
Promise to Promise Offers Seamless Transfer and Free Tuition for San Antonio Seniors
Morgan State University
HBCUs
Morgan State Receives $1.5M Acceleration Grant Targeting Student Success
Related Stories
Susan Kazama
Community Colleges
Kazama Selected Next Chancellor at Hawaii Community College
Marian University plans to rename its medical school, the Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Institutions
Marian’s College of Osteopathic Medicine Gifted $29M
Dr. David A. Thomas
HBCUs
Thomas to Retire from Morehouse in 2025
Dr. Larry Robinson
HBCUs
Robinson to Leave Post as FAMU President
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Transfusion Medicine Faculty Position
UC Irvin
Instructor - Biology
Tarrant County College District
Court Reporting Full-Time Instructor
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers