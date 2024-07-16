Alumni Gift $25M to UCLA Department of History

The University of California Los Angeles has become the benefactor of a $25 million gift from Meyer Luskin and his wife, Renee, both UCLA alumni.

“We believe the study of history is vital in creating informed participants in a vibrant democratic society,” said Meyer Luskin, president, CEO, and chairman of Scope Industries. “This gift will ensure that students and faculty have ample resources and opportunities to study the past, which will allow them to further understanding of the present in service to the public good.”

The Luskins’ donation is expected to support faculty, students, and public-oriented programs in the UCLA Department of History, which will be named the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Department of History in recognition of the pledge.

The gift will support the expansion of the department’s many public-facing centers and programs, including the Luskin Center for History and Policy, the Public History Initiative, the “Why History Matters” series and the new “Making History in Los Angeles” program to be housed at UCLA Downtown.

“Meyer and Renee Luskin are cherished members of our Bruin family who have long helped UCLA live up to its highest ideals, changing countless lives through their generosity and leadership,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “This visionary gift speaks volumes about their dedication to our academic community and their recognition that both UCLA students and the general public benefit greatly from a rich understanding of history.”