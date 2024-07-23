Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Charity Asks CUNY to Return $25M Donation

Johnny Jackson
Jul 23, 2024

The City University of New York (CUNY) is responding to allegations it failed to honor an agreement to build a new community college facility with monies donated by The Stella and Charles Guttman Foundation. Stella And Charles Guttman Community College

The New York-based foundation has filed a lawsuit claiming CUNY did not fulfill its part of an agreement to use the charity’s $25 million donation from 2013 to build a new community college campus, reports the Gothamist.

The foundation is a not-for-profit corporation established in 1959 by New York businessman Charles Guttman. It supports programs to improve and expand educational opportunities and the delivery of health and social services for children, youth and families in low-income neighborhoods.

The CUNY donation was part of its College Success Initiative to promote the retention and graduation of New York City public school students and assist community college graduates to go onto their baccalaureate.

