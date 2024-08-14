Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Seven Institutions Win Grants to Improve College Completion Rates

Johnny Jackson
Aug 14, 2024

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded more than $40 million in grant funding to help improve completion rates for underserved students.

James KvaalJames Kvaal“Across the country, colleges and universities are rejecting the old idea that weeding out students was a sign of quality, and instead they are taking responsibility for all of their students’ success,” said U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal. “These awards will not only help find new ways to help students graduate; they will help change expectations.”

Jarvis Christian University is one of the seven grantees that will benefit from funds under the Postsecondary Student Success Grant Program, which evidence-based strategies that target student outcomes (retention, transfer, credit accumulation, and completion) by leveraging data and implementing, scaling, and evidence-based practices.

Funding is being awarded to three grantees that are in the early phase and four grantees in the mid-phase/expansion phase, based upon the amount of existing research validating their effectiveness in improving student postsecondary education outcomes.

The grantees include: Jarvis Christian; the California State University, Fresno, Foundation; the Center for Collaborative Education; the New York Institute of Technology; the Research Foundation for The Suny – Albany; Portland State University; and The University of Texas at San Antonio.

