Manhattan College Becomes Manhattan University

Johnny Jackson
Aug 22, 2024

Manhattan College is now Manhattan University.

Manhattan College has changed its name to Manhattan University partly to reflect its increased degree and certificate program offerings as well as its aspirations for international recognition.Manhattan College has changed its name to Manhattan University partly to reflect its increased degree and certificate program offerings as well as its aspirations for international recognition.The institution recently underwent a name change approved by the New York State Board of Regents in recognition of its more than 100 majors, minors, graduate programs, and advanced certificates and degrees.

The decision followed a survey of more than 3,000 students, faculty, staff, administrators, Board of Trustees, and alumni, the majority of whom agreed with transitioning to university by name and status.

Officials expect the change also will help the New York City institution attract a more globally diverse student body.

It was founded in 1853 in Manhattan as a Lasallian Catholic College, relocating to the Bronx in 1923 as Manhattan College.

President Dr. Milo Riverso, a 1981 graduate of the institution, said the branding evolution signifies the institution’s “commitment to academic excellence and rigor.”

“We are dedicated to having a broad and diverse student population with an enhanced emphasis on increasing our international student populations,” said Riverso. “Additionally, as a Hispanic-serving institution, the university designation strengthens the distinction within these countries between college — often viewed as the equivalent of the U.S. high school — and the more appropriate university terminology.”

