The Ohio University Rename College of Fine Arts After Jeffery Chaddock, Mark Morrow

Johnny Jackson
Aug 26, 2024

Mark A. Morrow and Jeffery D. ChaddockMark A. Morrow and Jeffery D. ChaddockPhoto by Ben Wirtz SiegelThe Ohio University College of Fine Arts is being renamed the Jeffery D. Chaddock and Mark A. Morrow College of Fine Arts.

Ohio’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution renaming the college after receiving a $25 million gift from Envisage Wealth CEO Jeffery Chaddock, a 1988 communications graduate of Ohio, and his husband Mark Morrow, a docent at the 9/11 Museum in New York City.

“Mark and I are delighted to support Ohio University's vision for the future,” said Chaddock. “We steadfastly believe in art's power to transform lives, build understanding and unite communities. Our hope is that this public gift will inspire others to invest early and witness the profound impact their support can make.”

Their gift is expected to enhance programs and facilities at the college and will include endowments for the Kennedy Museum of Art and the Performing Arts & Concert Series. Monies also will be devoted to scholarships, a fellowship for the college, a gift to its capital and renovation fund, and support for the Ohio University Press and the University’s Pride Center.

“With their gift, we can enhance our programs, attract exceptional talent and cultivate an environment that inspires innovation and exploration across Ohio University and the community," said President Lori Stewart Gonzalez.

