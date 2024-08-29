Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Florida State Acquires Newly Discovered Papers for Emmett Till Archives

Johnny Jackson
Aug 29, 2024

The Emmett Till Archives, featuring primary and secondary source material related to the life, murder, and memory of Emmett Louis Till, is part of special collections at the Florida State University Libraries. Shown are Emmett and Mamie Till, 1908.The Emmett Till Archives, featuring primary and secondary source material related to the life, murder, and memory of Emmett Louis Till, is part of special collections at the Florida State University Libraries. Shown are Emmett and Mamie Till, 1908.FSU Special Collections & ArchivesFlorida State University has acquired new documents it plans to add to the Emmett Till Archives.

The documents are a 33-page, single-spaced research memorandum by journalist William Bradford Huie and his correspondence with lawyer John Whitten Jr., who defended Till’s killers, J. W. Milam and his half-brother, Roy Bryant. The papers were gifted to Florida State by Whitten’s granddaughter, Ellen Whitten.

“Huie’s article, which included a purported confession by the killers, shaped the perceptions of many white Mississippians and others who wanted to believe Till was a man-rapist who feared no one,” said Dr. Davis Houck, the Fannie Lou Hamer Professor of Rhetorical Studies in the School of Communication at Florida State.

Houck established the Emmett Till Archives to serve as a focal point for research related to Till’s story.

Dr. Davis HouckDr. Davis HouckTill, 14, was visiting relatives in Money, Mississippi, in the summer of 1955. After an incident with a white storekeeper, he was kidnapped from his great aunt and uncle’s home, tortured, killed, and thrown into the Tallahatchie River.

“Huie’s ‘Look’ magazine article ran in January 1956 and continues to influence perceptions of Till and also the claim that only two men were involved in Till’s kidnap, torture, and murder. In reality, at least eight men were involved, a fact carefully covered up by Huie’s lies,” said Houck. “Those lies are documented in this new collection.”

In June, Whitten delivered those papers to Houck, who said the university’s Special Collections team digitized the documents, making them accessible to the public.

Houck has endowed a fund, in partnership with Special Collections, to support an annual lecture on Till’s case such as the February 2024 lecture featuring the retired FBI agent, Dale Killinger, who spent three years investigating the murder as part of the Justice Department re-opening of the case.

Suggested for You
Msi Governance Webinar Series
Leadership & Policy
Webinar Series Targets Governance Strategies for Leaders at Minority-Serving Institutions
Mark A. Morrow and Jeffery D. Chaddock
Institutions
The Ohio University Rename College of Fine Arts After Jeffery Chaddock, Mark Morrow
Christina Wocintechchat Com Y3 Yyx Za7bjs Unsplash
Community Colleges
Alabama Community Colleges See Highest Enrollments in a Decade
Manhattan College has changed its name to Manhattan University partly to reflect its increased degree and certificate program offerings as well as its aspirations for international recognition.
Institutions
Manhattan College Becomes Manhattan University
Related Stories
Mark A. Morrow and Jeffery D. Chaddock
Institutions
The Ohio University Rename College of Fine Arts After Jeffery Chaddock, Mark Morrow
Christina Wocintechchat Com Y3 Yyx Za7bjs Unsplash
Community Colleges
Alabama Community Colleges See Highest Enrollments in a Decade
Images
HBCUs
Report Identifies Decline in Black Male HBCU Enrollment
Ap24236733905709
HBCUs
'The Kamala Effect:' Harris's Nomination is Bringing Attention to HBCUs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Tenure-Track
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Finance Specialist
Eastern Kentucky University
Assistant or Associate Professor
Washington University Chemistry
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean School Of Arts & Science
Post University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers