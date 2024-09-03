A $180,000 grant from the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations to the Council of Independent Colleges is expected to help expand open civil discourse and free expression on campuses.

“In a changing higher education landscape where the spotlight is increasingly on higher education, presidents, and other college leaders are looking for timely strategies to navigate campus situations related to free expression,” said Council of Independent Colleges President Dr. Marjorie Hass. “I am pleased that we are able to continue the excellent work of the Campus Free Expression Project and offer resources and support to presidents, trustees, faculty, and administrators of independent colleges and universities.”

The Campus Free Expression Project, a bipartisan policy center launched in 2019, recently joined the Council of Independent Colleges to provide such support to academic leaders at its member institutions. It engages with legislators, policymakers, presidents, and other campus stakeholders in support of the effort. It is expected to facilitate hands-on dialogue on campus, including publications, webinars, training sessions for academic leaders, and one-on-one consultations with presidents.

The project plans to integrate webinars and hands-on training in sessions for aspiring presidents and cabinet members at the 2024 Institute for Chief Academic Officers, the 2025 Presidents Institute, and the 2025 Executive Leadership Academy meetings.

“I am excited about this moment of opportunity when schools are looking for new approaches to uphold the ensuring academic values of civil discourse, free expression, and academic freedom,” said Jacqueline Pfeffer Merrill, the project’s founding director. “The Council of Independent Colleges’ commitment to student outcomes makes a terrific match for the Campus Free Expression Project’s focus on preparing students to engage respectfully with contrary views as students and as citizens.”