Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Grant to Council of Independent Colleges Promotes Free Expression on Campus

Johnny Jackson
Sep 3, 2024

Dr. Marjorie HassDr. Marjorie HassA $180,000 grant from the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations to the Council of Independent Colleges is expected to help expand open civil discourse and free expression on campuses.

“In a changing higher education landscape where the spotlight is increasingly on higher education, presidents, and other college leaders are looking for timely strategies to navigate campus situations related to free expression,” said Council of Independent Colleges President Dr. Marjorie Hass. “I am pleased that we are able to continue the excellent work of the Campus Free Expression Project and offer resources and support to presidents, trustees, faculty, and administrators of independent colleges and universities.”

Jacqueline Pfeffer MerrillJacqueline Pfeffer MerrillThe Campus Free Expression Project, a bipartisan policy center launched in 2019, recently joined the Council of Independent Colleges to provide such support to academic leaders at its member institutions. It engages with legislators, policymakers, presidents, and other campus stakeholders in support of the effort. It is expected to facilitate hands-on dialogue on campus, including publications, webinars, training sessions for academic leaders, and one-on-one consultations with presidents.

The project plans to integrate webinars and hands-on training in sessions for aspiring presidents and cabinet members at the 2024 Institute for Chief Academic Officers, the 2025 Presidents Institute, and the 2025 Executive Leadership Academy meetings.

“I am excited about this moment of opportunity when schools are looking for new approaches to uphold the ensuring academic values of civil discourse, free expression, and academic freedom,” said Jacqueline Pfeffer Merrill, the project’s founding director. “The Council of Independent Colleges’ commitment to student outcomes makes a terrific match for the Campus Free Expression Project’s focus on preparing students to engage respectfully with contrary views as students and as citizens.”

Suggested for You
Sweet Briar College
Demographics
Sweet Briar College Policy Bans Trans Students
Wallace State Community College
Community Colleges
Wallace State Among Aspen Prize Finalists, Caring Campuses
Defense Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Education Consortium (DSEC) seeks to enhance STEM education nationwide.
STEM
RTI Receives $190M Cooperative Agreement for Defense STEM Education Consortium
Msi Governance Webinar Series
Leadership & Policy
Webinar Series Targets Governance Strategies for Leaders at Minority-Serving Institutions
Related Stories
Wallace State Community College
Community Colleges
Wallace State Among Aspen Prize Finalists, Caring Campuses
The Emmett Till Archives, featuring primary and secondary source material related to the life, murder, and memory of Emmett Louis Till, is part of special collections at the Florida State University Libraries. Shown are Emmett and Mamie Till, 1908.
Institutions
Florida State Acquires Newly Discovered Papers for Emmett Till Archives
Mark A. Morrow and Jeffery D. Chaddock
Institutions
The Ohio University Rename College of Fine Arts After Jeffery Chaddock, Mark Morrow
Christina Wocintechchat Com Y3 Yyx Za7bjs Unsplash
Community Colleges
Alabama Community Colleges See Highest Enrollments in a Decade
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President of Finance and Administration
St. Bonaventure University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Academic and Career Advisor I
Community College of Baltimore County
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers