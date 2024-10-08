Florida Colleges and Universities Close this Week to Prepare for Hurricane Milton

College and universities across Florida were shutting down their campuses this week, as Hurricane Milton barreled toward the coast of Florida.

Florida Memorial University—the small Historically Black university in Miami—cancelled all its classes on Tuesday afternoon. The university is scheduled to reopen its doors on Friday morning.

The University of Florida in Gainesville announced that it would close its offices and cancel classes, including online classes, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. All academic and student-related activities, including online classes and exams, have also been canceled.

Florida State University said its campuses in Tallahassee and Panama City are open and operating on normal schedules. However, its Sarasota, Daytona Beach, Orlando, Immokalee, and Fort Pierce campuses will close as Milton approaches.

Most of the colleges in the Tampa area—where the hurricane is expected to hit—will be closed for the remainder of the week.